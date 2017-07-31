Newcastle Massadio Haidara turns down move to French club

Have your say

Massadio Haidara has rejected a move to French club Saint-Etienne, according to a report in France.

The Newcastle United defender had reportedly been on the brink of a move to the Ligue 1 club.

However, L'Equipe claim that Haidara has turned down their contract offer.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez needs to move a number of players out of the club between now and the end of the transfer window.

And Haidara has been made available for transfer along with the likes of Achraf Lazaar, Emmanuel Riviere, Henri Saivet and Tim Krul.

The 24-year-old's career at United has been hampered by a series of injuries, notably the knee problem he suffered under a reckless challenge from then-Wigan Athletic player Callum McManaman in March 2014.

The former France Under-21 international only made one substitute's appearance during the club’s Championship-winning season.

Haidara told the Gazette of his “frustration” in March.

“There are many players here with the same frustrations because we are not playing,” said the left-back.

“This is a problem when a team has so many good players. We have a big squad, a quality squad.”

Haidara has only made one appearance so far this pre-season.

Meanwhile, striker Riviere has reportedly rejected a move to Metz.