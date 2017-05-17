Newcastle move on to other business after securing first summer deal

Newcastle United have made their first summer signing – Christian Atsu.

The Chelsea winger has agreed a four-year deal after Newcastle United triggered a £6.2million buy clause at the end of his loan deal.

Atsu scored five goals for the club during their Championship-winning campaign.

The 25-year-old will formally join the club on July 1, though Newcastle are yet to announce the deal.

Atsu – who returned to Chelsea after playing in the club’s title-securing win over Barnley – had been keen to sign for United after playing regularly for United in English football’s second tier.

Atsu had had a series of less successful loan spells after arriving at Stamford Bridge from Porto in the summer of 2013.

Newcastle will now turn their attention to other summer targets, while manager Rafa Benitez will also make a decision on out-of-contract pair Vurnon Anita and Yoan Gouffran in the coming days.

Anita is keen to stay at United after establishing himself as a regular starter under Benitez.

The 28-year-old – who can play at right-back and in midfield – is waiting to hear from Newcastle along with forward Gouffran.

Gouffran made 29 league appearances in the Championship.

United, however, may not be prepared to offer the 30-year-old a longer-term deal he may want at this stage of his career.