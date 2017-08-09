Newcastle move to take Chelsea winger on loan – report

Have your say

Newcastle United are set to sign Chelsea's Kenedy on loan, according to a report.

The Mirror claim that the club has agreed a season-long deal for the winger.

Kenedy has been made available for loan after causing outrage during Chelsea's tour of China last month.

The 21-year-old offended the host nation with a couple of ill-advised posts on social media.

Chelsea were forced to issue an apology for Kenedy's actions.

Kenedy, signed from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015, made three appearances for the Premier League champions last season.

The Brazil international can also play at left-back.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been looking at the loan market this summer.