Newcastle news: McClaren talks Tom Ince links, Tiote nears exit, Berbatov open to NUFC move

Rafa Benitez is set to face the press ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Brentford tomorrow.

The manager is expected to give an injury update on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was injured in last weekend's FA Cup draw at Birmingham, and will almost certainly field questions on the numerous transfer links that have cropped up in the last week.

One such link was with Derby County wideman Tom Ince.

And current Pride Park boss Steve McClaren, who had a disastrous spell at St James Park last season, has had his say on the rumours. Full story here.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he would be open to signing for United in the January window.

When asked whether he would consider coming to United if Benitez spoke to him, the Bulgarian, known to a Magpies fan as a youngster, said: "Everything is possible."

The frontman, who also played for Fulham, Monaco and PAOK Salonika, speaking of his love for club hero Alan Shearer as a child, said: "Alan Shearer was my hero, he still is a hero of mine. The way he scored the goals and put his hands out, that's what I used to do when I scored as a tribute."

Berbatov, now 36, is currently without a club.

While the club are keen to players in this window, there looks set to be one high profile departure in the offing.

Cheick Tiote is edging closer to a move to Spanish side Sporting Gijon, although the former Ivory Coast international still has eyes on a switch to the Far East. Full story here.