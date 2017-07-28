Newcastle outcast Emmanuel Riviere offered escape back to France

Have your say

Newcastle United are close to offloading unwanted striker Emmanuel Riviere, according to a report in France.

Riviere has been told to train at the club's Academy by manager Rafa Benitez.

Benitez is looking to trim his squad to free up space and generate funds for more new signings.

READ MORE: Newcastle back away from midfielder deal



"If someone has to stay at the Academy, they have to understand that it's not personal, it's professional," said Benitez.

Turkish club Osmanlispor have been linked with Riviere, who reportedly has just a year left on his Newcastle contract.

And L'Equipe today report that Metz have been in talks over a move for the 27-year-old for several weeks.

Riviere joined the club in 2014 from Monaco but failed to establish himself at St James's Park.

The former France Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Osasuna.