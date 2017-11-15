Newcastle player reveals he's a Man United fan ahead of Old Trafford visit

Dwight Gayle says he's followed Manchester United since a young age – thanks to David Beckham.

Gayle hopes to line up for Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The striker was recalled to the starting XI for the club's last game, the home defeat to Bournemouth before the international break.

Walthamstow-born Gayle is from the same part of London as former Man United midfielder Beckham.

And the 27-year-old started following the club because of the ex-England captain.

"David Beckham was from my area, so he was a bit of an idol for myself," Gayle told NUFC TV.

"I followed Man United growing up, and still have a little feeling for them and enjoying watching them."

On Newcastle's visit to Old Trafford, Gayle said: "Everyone knows how big a team it is, and playing at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 is going to be fantastic for the boys.

"But we can't get too overrun by it and we need to concentrate on the way we need to play.

"At the end of the day, we need to pick up points."