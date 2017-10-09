Newcastle post scout to World Cup qualifier - as links to striker increase

Newcastle United dispatched a scout to the weekend clash between Turkey and Iceland, adding fuel to the talk of a move for Besiktas frontman Cenk Tosun.

Tosun’s name was first mentioned along with Rafa Benitez’s side towards the back end of the summer window, as United’s search for reinforcements began to hasten.

While interest in Tosun has never been confirmed, club scouts have definitely seen the striker in action in recent months.

And they were again in attendance as Tosun led the Turkish line in a shock 3-0 home loss to Iceland, which confirmed the Turks were out of the running for a place at next summers’ FIFA World Cup in Russia. Former United mifielder Emre was also in the starting XI.

The club were not the only have representation at the match, though, with scouts from Valencia, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace also reportedly in the stands.

Palace had a considerable bid, thought to be around the £12million mark, rejected for Tosun in August. Since then his value has rocketed to around the £18million mark, which given recent financial constraints could prove too rich for Benitez & Co.

Meanwhile, according to the Times, Newcastle and Bournemouth failed with loan bids to sign Liverpool’s Danny Ings on loan last summer.

Ings preferred to fight for his place on Merseyside.