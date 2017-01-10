Newcastle prepared to play a waiting game in transfer market

Newcastle United’s January transfer business could go to the wire.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield and attacking options in this month’s transfer window.

And Benitez said after the weekend’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham City that he was hopeful of some “good news” ahead of Saturday’s Championship game against Brentford.

Second-placed Newcastle are exploring the loan market, and Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a potential target.

Benitez is also keen on a number of other Premier League players who could be made available for loan, but decisions on their futures might not be made until later this month.

United have also been strongly linked with Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley.

However, Everton are looking to sell the 27-year-old, and Newcastle would favour a loan deal.

Newcastle – who backed away from a move for Brentford’s West Ham United-bound striker Scott Hogan – have also been strongly linked with Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.

But United will not meet Bournemouth’s £15million valuation of the 24-year-old.

If the right player can’t be found at the right price over the coming days, Newcastle are prepared to sit tight and see which players become available for loan later in the window.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been alerted to the availability of Middlesbrough’s Stewart Downing.

The winger will be loaned out by the Premier League club this month, but the 32-year-old is unlikely to head north to Tyneside.

Instead, Downing is likely to be reunited with Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.

The pair previously worked together at West Ham United.