Newcastle press on in transfer market amid interest from Chinese investors

Newcastle United are pressing ahead with their summer transfer plans – as Mike Ashley considers selling the club.

Ashley is understood to be "considering all options" amid interest from an unnamed Chinese group.

And more potential bidders and investors could emerge over the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, it is said to be "business as usual" at the promoted club, which last month signed winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

Manager Rafa Benitez, aware of the possibility of a sale, is hopeful of further progress in the transfer market.

Managing director Lee Charnley has been involved in talks with a number of clubs since Ashley pledged to back Benitez with "every penny" generated from promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle, now sponsored by Far Eastern gaming firm FUN88, have made no comment on the possibility of a takeover.

However, the story, tellingly, has not been dismissed by sources at St James's Park.

The club had previously been off the market, but Ashley now seems minded to cash in on at least part of his investment in the club, which is set to benefit from the Premier League's lucrative domestic and overseas TV deals.

Benitez, for his part, wants to see more new faces through the door by the time his players return for the start of pre-season training on July 3.

United are hopeful of signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan.

Abraham, away with England's Under-21s, is undecided on his next move amid interest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

