Newcastle rule out move for La Liga midfielder

Leganes midfielder Gabriel is NOT a target for Newcastle United in this month's transfer window.

The 23-year-old Brazilian was strongly linked with a loan move to the Championship club this week.

United have previously looked at Gabriel, who joined the La Ligan club from Juventus last summer.

But the Gazette understands that Newcastle are exploring other options.

United manager Rafa Benitez would not discuss the names of the club's targets at a Press conference this afternoon.

Benitez, speaking ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Oxford United, is hopeful the club can strengthen before Tuesday night's transfer deadline.

“Still I am quite positive that maybe we can do something," said Benitez.

"We have to balance (the squad), if possible. There is still some days and there is no news. I am still confident. No names.

“I am happy with the squad, but you cannot control injuries. It is always important because we are so close, we have to be ready.”