Newcastle run the rule over rising League One star

Newcastle United are believed to have scouted one of League One's hottest prospects.

Graham Carr, United's head scout, was spotted in the crowd at Coventry City's Checkatrade Trophy win over Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

And it has been reported that he was in attendance to cast his eye over third tier rising star Cian Harries.

The Coventry Telegraph are claiming that Carr was at the Ricoh Arena and it is likely he was keeping tabs on the progress of 19-year-old central defender Harries.

The teenager was surprisingly handed a start in the 3-0 trophy win over the Seagulls, having only this week been recalled from a trial spell at Premier League giants Liverpool.

Coventry boss Russell Slade, who called back the youngster to avert a Sky Blues defensive crisis, is understood to have revealed to the press after the game that Liverpool scouts were also in attendance at the clash, and they were watching Harries.

Carr was also reportedly in the stands watching Harries, who only recently featured in the Reds’ under-23s 6-0 friendly victory over Bangor.

While the Magpies are rumoured to have cast their eye over Harries, Jurgen Klopp's men are believed to have stepped back from brokering a deal for the defender this month.

United are understood to be scouring the market for youth prospects, in hope of bolstering their ranks, having added the likes of Yasin El-Mhanni, Elias Fritjof Sorensen and more recently Tyrique Bartlett, son of former South African international Shaun Bartlett, this campaign.