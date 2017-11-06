Newcastle's Adam Armstrong returns to form – and piles on the agony for Sunderland

A stunning strike from Newcastle United's Adam Armstrong sent Sunderland to the bottom of the Championship at the weekend.

However, Phil Parkinson had faced calls at Bolton Wanderers to drop the loanee.

Armstrong netted what turned out to be the winner against Norwich City on Saturday.

The 20-year-old forward, playing alongside Gateshead-born Gary Madine, had played his part in a 3-3 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light four days earlier.

The Norwich win lifted Bolton above managerless Sunderland.

"It feels good, but I think the three points feels better," said Armstrong. "Gary touched it down, and I had not other option, so I just struck it."

Bolton manager Parkinson had heard "rumblings" from supporters about Armstrong, whose only two previous goals for the club had come in the Carabao Cup.

“I could feel the rumblings – why are we still picking Armstrong? But I think he’s put in some terrific performances,” said Parkinson.

“He's been desperate for that goal, and you could see he was getting a little bit flat, but he deserved things to change, because of all the hard work he's put in on the pitch and in training.

“We're on to him all the time about areas of his game he can improve, but he's got quality, and he can and will get better.

“He's had a spell like Gary Madine where things were not going for him – being cleared off the line, hitting the post – but we stuck with Gaz, and we’ve stuck with Adam."

Armstrong has previously had loans spells at Barnsley and Coventry City.

The Chapel House-born player and club-mate Freddie Woodman helped England's Under-20s win the World Cup this summer.