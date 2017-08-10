Newcastle's Ayoze Perez reveals his thoughts on his best position

Have your say

Ayoze Perez says he's ready and willing to lead the line for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The forward has played up front for the club in the top flight.

However, Rafa Benitez used him as a No 10 in the Championship last season.

Benitez, looking to sign another striker before the transfer window closes, is sweating on the fitness of Dwight Gayle ahead of Sunday's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Perez, one of the best finishers at the club, scored in last Sunday's 2-0 win over Hellas Verona.

And the 24-year-old insists he is "comfortable" in either position.

"I can do both positions – as a No 10 or a striker," said Perez. "I feel comfortable in any of them.

"If the gaffer needs me as a striker, I can do that job. I felt really, really good against Verona.

"He will make his decision, and I will adapt myself to any position."

Perez netted 12 goals last season, but the Spain Under-21 international is not setting himself a target for the new campaign.

"No, personally I don't like to put a mark about goals," said the Tenerife-born player.

"I just wish I can have a good season, help the team as much as I can and that the team can do well – that's the most-important thing.

"As a striker you help the team with goals, but the most-important thing is the team and I hope it goes well."

