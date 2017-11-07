Newcastle's Christian Atsu allays injury fears

Christian Atsu has linked up with Ghana ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Eqypt.

The Newcastle United winger was forced off against Bournemouth at the weekend after "feeling something".

And there were concerns he would miss the Eqypt game and, potentially, the November 18 Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, Atsu – who was withdrawn from Ghana's squad for last month's game against Uganda – travelled to Accra to meet up with his team-mates ahead of Sunday's fixture in Kumasi.

Ghana's Football Association tweeted: "@NUFC star @ChristianAtsu20 has arrived in #Ghana for Sunday's #WorldCup qualifier against #Egypt . He joins #BlackStars this morning."

Meanwhile, United captain Jamaal Lascelles is being assessed after suffering an ankle injury against Bournemouth.