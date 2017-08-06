Newcastle's Ciaran Clark explains THAT photo with Villa's Jack Grealish

Ciaran Clark has revealed the story behind Jack Grealish's chance meeting with a clutch of Newcastle United players.

Grealish's 89th-minute goal for Aston Villa against Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of last season saw Rafa Benitez's side win the Championship title.

United midfielder Isaac Hayden posted a photograph of himself with the trophy on Instagram – and Grealish replied saying "thank me later Isaac".

And, by chance, a few United players did meet Grealish in Spain the following week.

Clark, signed from Villa last summer, posted a photograph on Twitter of himself enjoying a drink with his former team-mate as well as Grant Hanley and Dwight Gayle.

"A few of the lads went out to Spain for a few days, and we randomly bumped into him out there," Clark told the matchday programme.

"We had a little laugh and a chat about it, and I think a few of the lads got him a little drink to say well done.

"It was nice to bump into him and see him, having known him for years at Villa, and be able to thank him."

Newcastle complete their pre-season programme with a home game against Italian club Hellas Verona this afternoon.

And Clark is optimistic ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old defender said: "We have to focus on the new season. Every game will be so tough, but I think we have the quality.

"If we can bring the confidence that we took from the end of last season into this season, then we'll be all right."