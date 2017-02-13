Newcastle's Dwight Gayle passed fit to face Norwich

Dwight Gayle has been named in Rafa Benitez's squad for tomorrow night's game against Norwich City.

The striker has been sidelined with a hamstring problem for the past four weeks.

But Gayle is available for the Championship fixture at Carrow Road.

United manager Benitez said: “Gayle is back in the squad.

"It’s good news for everyone. It’s important to have the top scorer coming back.

"It is a boost for everyone, as he was doing really well before the injury.

"Hopefully, he can continue to score for us until the end of the season."

Newcastle lead the Championship by a point, while Norwich are in seventh place.

“It will be a very tough game," said Benitez.

"At the beginning of the season they were a candidate to win the title.

"It has a team with experience, the players, the quality. They have everything.

"I was a thinking they will be fighting for a top two position, so, again, they will be very dangerous.

“I thought Norwich would be at the top from the beginning.

"They are doing well now and hopefully after this game they can continue."

