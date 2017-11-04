Newcastle's Florian Lejeune hits out at Harry Kane over 'silly tackle'

Florian Lejeune has spoken about the Harry Kane tackle which he felt could have broken his leg.

The Newcastle United defender was chopped down by Kane in the club's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane was only shown a yellow card in the game by referee Andre Marriner.

READ MORE: Mikel Merino facing several weeks on the sidelines at Newcastle

Lejeune – whose Premier League debut lasted just 34 minutes because of the challenge – was out for more than a month with ankle ligament damage.

The 26-year-old has spoken about the incident in an interview with the club's programme ahead of this afternoon's home game against Bournemouth.

Florian Lejeune

And Lejeune has revealed that the England international did not apologise for the challenge.

Asked about the physicality of Premier League football, Lejeune said: "It's physical, for sure, but sometimes players do silly things too.

"And I think it was a silly tackle by the player. I didn't understand it.

"I never received any apology for the tackle. Regardless of the team or player, it's important to punish such tackles. And then you see a similar tackle a week later and it's punished by a red.

"But that is football. Do you need to wait until a player breaks a leg to do something about it?"

Lejeune joined Newcastle from Spanish club Eibar in the summer.

"I think that, on the whole, I've been solid in games," said Lejeune. "After two months off, I'm relatively happy. Against Southampton, I was good despite giving away a penalty.

"I made a mistake due to lack of rhythm and fitness, and being slightly off the pace.

"So, for the time being, I'm very happy, and will get better."