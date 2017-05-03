Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles confirms groin operation is a success - and sets his sights on a Premier League pre-season return

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has confirmed his groin operation was a success - and has set his sights on a pre-season return.

Lascelles took to social media to reassure fans that everything went to plan after he was forced to go under the knife to rectify the long-standing problem.

On his Twitter account, he said: "Just woke up from general anesthetic. Operation went well, thank you guys for the messages."

The 23-year-old former Nottingham Forest central defender had a double hernia operation yesterday, which has ruled him out of United's final home game of the season, the Championship title decider against Barnsley on Sunday afternoon.

And Lascelles, an influential figure in the United side that has secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, has already set his sights on making sure he is fit and ready for a tilt at the top flight.

He told nufc.co.uk: "If we weren’t already up, I’d still be trying to get through it and trying to play, but the job has been done, and now I can look after myself and better myself for next season.

"I’ve probably not helped myself this season, in some areas, but that’s the sacrifice you make, and I’m willing to make it. It’s helped the team, and now I can get this sorted in time for pre-season."

Criticism has been thrown Lascelles' way of late, but this on-going problem goes some way to explaining that.

The skipper has confirmed that it is an issue he has been suffering with since last year.

And it has meant he has been unable to train at 100%.

The ex-England youth international explained: "I spoke to the medical staff, and the manager, and it’s not something that can get worse. If you grit your teeth and manage the pain, you can get through it.

"I just thought, ‘We’re in a position here where we can get promoted’, and obviously being the captain, I wanted to be involved. The manager trusts me, and he wants me to play.

"Five or six months ago, I started feeling my groin. I thought it was a bit of tightness, or whatever, but I was really struggling with it. Every day in training, I’d probably train at about 50% - I couldn’t really run, or use my left foot.

"I’ve had a gym programme for four or five months now – you can’t heal it, but you can manage it by doing that. I’ve focused on that every day."

