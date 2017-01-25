Newcastle’s Jamie Sterry reacts to Championship debut – and reflects on his Coventry loan

Jamie Sterry feels he’s ready to play a part in Newcastle United’s promotion campaign – after being sent to Coventry.

Sterry, back from a half-season loan at League One club Coventry City, came off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Rotherham United.

I’ve got a lot of games under my belt, and it’s good for the manager to know I’ve got that experience in League One. Jamie Sterry

United manager Rafa Benitez lost Vurnon Anita to injury this month.

And the return of Sterry, ineligible to play in Saturday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie against Oxford United after turning out in the competition for Coventry, is timely.

The 21-year-old will offer back-up to DeAndre Yedlin at right-back during Anita’s absence.

“I’ll just keep working hard and see what happens,” said Sterry. “I’d like to stay here, and hopefully get some games, but I’ll wait and see. It’s up to the manager.

Sterry was pleased to make his Championship debut against Rotherham.

“It’s been a while, but I’ve worked hard,” said Sterry.

“Obviously, the loan’s helped with my confidence and it was good to get back in the team. I’d warmed up a few times, and I was ready to go. I was ready for the last game (against Brentford), but it was a bit tighter. It was good to get a run-out at home.”

Sterry feels the experience he gained at Coventry will prove invaluable.

“It was a good experience,” said Sterry. “I played a lot of games. I played every game for which I was fit, which was about 20 games.

“That helped me a lot and gave me confidence to come back into training. I needed the games. I hadn’t played many, so it was good to get out there and play games.

“It was a big step up, and I needed it. I didn’t play many (Under-21) games last year. I was in and around the first team and they didn’t want to pick any injuries up.”

Sterry – who scored in Coventry’s first-round FA Cup tie against Morecambe – had to sit out the fourth-round replay against Birmingham City last week.

“I’d have loved to have started, but, unfortunately, I was cup-tied,” he said. “I can’t do anything about that.”