Newcastle's Javier Manquillo reflects on his time at Sunderland

Javier Manquillo says he's a better player for his relegation season with Sunderland.

The defender joined Newcastle United in the summer from Atletico Madrid.

Manquillo had spent last season on loan at the Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, used in both full-back positions during his year on Wearside, was restricted to just 15 league starts.

Manquillo, however, felt he started to get some "continuity" towards the end of the campaign when he returned to the starting XI.

"I like to keep a positive outlook on every experience," Manquillo told the matchday programme ahead of this afternoon's home game against Crystal Palace.

Javier Manquillo

"At the end of the day, they're all experiences which help you grow.

"At Sunderland, I wanted to play football, to consolidate myself as a Premier League player, and towards the end of my loan spell there, I began to find that continuity I was looking for."

After several seasons out on loan, Manquillo was looking for a permanent move in the summer.

"That's why I'm here, why I wanted to sign this three-year contract," said Manquillo.

"I need that stability, I need to find a home and a play where I can settle in and develop.

"Starting at a new club every year was a bit crazy, because wherever you go, you start from zero. It's really important for me to find that stability. It was a crucial aspect of my decision.

"When you keep changing clubs every year, it can become a very tiresome process."