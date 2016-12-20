Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey banned for FIVE games – but could play on Boxing Day

Jonjo Shelvey has been banned for FIVE games after he was found guilty of using racially abusive language.

Newcastle United and Shelvey are considering an appeal against the decision.

If the club choose to appeal, Shelvey will be available to play in the Boxing Day home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

A statement from the Football Association read: "The sanction has been set aside pending consideration for an appeal. Any appeal must be lodged within seven days from receipt of written reasons which will be produced in due course."

Shelvey had been charged with using racially-aggravated language towards a Wolverhampton Wanderers player in September.

The 24-year-old England international had denied the charge.

Shelvey, fined £100,000, has also been ordered to attend an education course.

Newcastle will make a decision on an appeal after studying the "written reasons" for the decision from the Independent Regulatory Commission.

The panel heard the case in Birmingham yesterday.

A statement from United read: "Jonjo Shelvey has been given a five-match suspension and £100,000 fine after an FA misconduct charge against him was found proven.

"Jonjo was charged with using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent in the 87th minute of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 17 September 2016.

"It was further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) was an “Aggravated Breach” as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality.

"The player, who denied the charge at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, was also ordered to attend an FA education course.

"The player has seven days from receipt of written reasons in which to lodge any appeal.

"The club and the player will await the FA’s written reasons before making any further comment on this matter."