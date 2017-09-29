Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey reveals why he had to leave Liverpool

Jonjo Shelvey has spoken about his Liverpool exit ahead of the club's visit to St James's Park.

Shelvey started his senior career at Charlton Athletic before moving to Anfield as a teenager in 2010.

The Newcastle United midfielder, pushing for a recall to Rafa Benitez's starting XI for Sunday's game, spent three years at Liverpool.

Shelvey reluctantly left the club in search of first-team football.

The London-born player signed for Swansea City in 2013.

"It was a good, historic club," Shelvey told NUFC TV. "It was good to play for.

"I had a few managers in my time there. It was not always easy, and obviously being a young lad moving from London to Liverpool it wasn't that easy to go straight in and play, but I felt like I did well there.

"I had the choice whether to leave or stay. I was at the age where I wanted to play more and more games, and I ended up moving to Swansea from Liverpool.

"It was a massive club, and in hindsight it was a big call to move from Liverpool, but I felt it was the right one at the time.

"I feel like it paid off, as I ended up playing a lot more games."