Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey suffers injury scare

Jonjo Shelvey has suffered an injury scare in training.

The 25-year-old broke a finger yesterday but it is not expected to keep him out of Newcastle's trip to Southampton a week on Sunday.

Midfielder Shelvey was sent to hospital for X-rays, which confirmed the break, and he has had the injury wrapped in a plaster cast.

Premier League rules would prevent him from playing with the current cast, but he will have a lightweight one fitted, which complies with the laws, and should be OK to start at St Mary's.

Shelvey was recalled to the United midfield last time out by manager Rafa Benitez for the first time since the opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspur, a game in which Shelvey was dismissed for a needless stamp on Dele Alli. He impressed against former club Liverpool alongside young Spaniard Mikel Merino.