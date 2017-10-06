Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey suffers injury scare plus a Paul Dummett update

Jonjo Shelvey has suffered an injury scare in training.

The 25-year-old broke a finger yesterday but it is not expected to keep him out of Newcastle's trip to Southampton a week on Sunday.

Midfielder Shelvey was sent to hospital for X-rays, which confirmed the break, and he has had the injury wrapped in a plaster cast.

Premier League rules would prevent him from playing with the current cast, but he will have a lightweight one fitted, which complies with the laws, and should be OK to start at St Mary's.

Shelvey was recalled to the United midfield last time out by manager Rafa Benitez for the first time since the opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspur, a game in which Shelvey was dismissed for a needless stamp on Dele Alli. He impressed against former club Liverpool alongside young Spaniard Mikel Merino.

Meanwhile, Benitez has provided an update on the fitness of Paul Dummett, who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since the opening game.

Speaking to BBC Newcastle, Benitez said: "We knew it could be long, and still we have to wait.

"At least we have to wait maybe one month. He will be back with us in time, we already working hard to try and reduce the time, but it is clear that we have to respect that timeframe.

"If we can bring someone to compete with him [in January], it will be fine but at the moment I’m happy with the job the others are doing."