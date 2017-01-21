Newcastle's Matt Ritchie reveals why he has shunned Twitter and social media

Matt Ritchie has spoken about his decision to shun social media.

The Newcastle United winger is NOT on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Ritchie, signed from Bournemouth last summer, says he doesn't trust himself not to "chew back" at any abuse on social media.

"I'm not very good at biting my tongue," said Ritchie told the matchday programme.

"I've seen players get some abuse on Twitter and things like that. There's fines in place, and I'm a little tight, so I wouldn't want to be paying fines if I was chewing back on Twitter.

"I wouldn't say it's a conscious decision. I've never been someone for Facebook or anything like that.

"I've never been interested in that sort of stuff. I don't miss it because I've never had it.

"It's just not for me. I'm a very private person. I keep myself to myself, and it's just something that's never appealed to me."

Ritchie is expected to start this afternoon's home game against Rotherham United.

Newcastle are two points behind Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

