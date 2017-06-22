Newcastle's Matz Sels reacts to his loan move

Matz Sels is relishing the chance to play Champions League football – after a season on the fringes at Newcastle United.

Sels, signed from Gent last summer, today joined Belgian champions Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old had lost his place in Rafa Benitez's Championship starting XI last September.

And Sels is looking forward to the "challenge" ahead of him at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

“I am very happy with this agreement," Sels told Anderlect's official website.

"RSC Anderlecht is the greatest club of the land, and I hope I will soon be able to convince the staff, the other players and the fans of my capacities.

"Moreover, competing in the Champions League is a great challenge for me.

"I am looking forward to meet and get to know the rest of the team.

"The transfer of my good friend Sven (Kums) will surely help with my integration.”

Sels' last appearance for Newcastle came in January's FA Cup defeat to Oxford United.

