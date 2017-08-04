Newcastle's Mikel Merino on THAT pass – and his initiation at the club

Have your say

Newcastle United's Mikel Merino has reacted to his stunning pass against Wolfsburg.

Merino played a superb ball upfield with the outside of his left foot in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

The midfielder, signed from Borussia Dortmund last month, looked up and saw Rolando Aarons on the right wing.

And Merino found the winger with a pinpoint pass.

Asked about the pass, the 21-year-old said: "I don’t look at it like tricks.

"My style of football is that I like to play like this. I try to do what is always what can help the team.

"I am this kind of player and I expect to help the team with my own skills."

Meanwhile, defender Florian Lejeune post a video online of Merino's initiation at United this week..

The Spain Under-21 international sung "Despacito" in front of his laughing team-mates.

Merino said: "I'm a better footballer than singer!"