Newcastle's Mikel Merino on THAT pass – and his initiation at the club

Newcastle United's Mikel Merino has reacted to his stunning pass against Wolfsburg.
Merino played a superb ball upfield with the outside of his left foot in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.
The midfielder, signed from Borussia Dortmund last month, looked up and saw Rolando Aarons on the right wing.
And Merino found the winger with a pinpoint pass.
Asked about the pass, the 21-year-old said: "I don’t look at it like tricks.
"My style of football is that I like to play like this. I try to do what is always what can help the team.
"I am this kind of player and I expect to help the team with my own skills."
Meanwhile, defender Florian Lejeune post a video online of Merino's initiation at United this week..
The Spain Under-21 international sung "Despacito" in front of his laughing team-mates.
Merino said: "I'm a better footballer than singer!"
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.