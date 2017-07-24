Newcastle's Rafa Benitez is the shock favourite in the Premier League's sack race

Have your say

Rafa Benitez is the bookmakers' favourite in the Premier League's sack race.

Newcastle United's manager is a best-priced 3/1 to be the next top flight manager to leave his post.

Benitez, however, is hugely popular with United fans.

And supporters have been calling for Benitez to be backed heavily in the transfer market by club owner Mike Ashley.

The club has signed four players so far this summer.

Benitez reaffirmed his commitment to the club after guiding Newcastle back into the Premier League.

But Bookies are not convinced he will be in charge much longer.

Website thesackrace.com have published the odds on all the top division's managers.

West Ham United's Slaven Bilic is the next in line at 5/1, while Stoke City's Mark Hughes is priced up at 6/1.

Meanwhile, Oddschecker claim 29% of bets made through its website on the next Premier League manager to go market have been for Benitez.