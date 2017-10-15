Newcastle's Rafa Benitez linked with switch to rival Premier League club

Rafa Benitez 'in the frame' to replace Ronald Koeman at Everton, according to a report.

The Sun today claim that Newcastle United's manager is "high up on the list of potential successors" to Koeman, who is under pressure at Goodison Park after his team's poor start.

It is reported that Everton's players think that it's "only a matter of time" before the Dutchman loses his job.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez gives injury update at Newcastle

Benitez, meanwhile, spoke about his future earlier this week ahead of this afternoon's game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

The 57-year-old, also linked with the West Ham United job, is under contract at St James's Park until the summer of 2019, and he says there have been no discussions about a new deal.

Ronaldo Koeman

Asked about his contractual situation, Benitez said: “I know people are talking about it, but we haven’t had any conversation.

“I talk with (managing director) Lee Charnley every day, and we talk about the issues we have to deal with during the week."

Benitez was unahppy with the club's summer transfer market failures, but he called a truce with owner Mike Ashley once the window closed.

Speaking early last month, he said: “I am very pragmatic. There’s a time to fight, and I was fighting to improve my team in the way I think we have to improve.

Lee Charnley, left, and Mike Ashley

"Now it’s a time to help my team and improve my players. I must improve every single player."

Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League table with 10 points.