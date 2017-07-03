Newcastle’s ‘stunning’ redevelopment plans put on hold

Newcastle United have put plans to redevelop their training ground on hold.

The club first revealed plans for a “stunning new state-of-the-art” training complex in 2013.

It was originally expected to be completed in within three years.

But the project is yet to get off the drawing board.

And United told supporter representatives at last week’s Fans Forum meeting that the “priority” for investment is the squad.

The minutes of the meeting read: “The club is continuing to discuss the development of the training ground, but is currently prioritising investment in other areas, incuding the squad, rather than on the immediate construction of brand-new facilities.

There is currently no timescale on developments, but the club remains committed to the long-term project. Newcastle United

“While plans haven’t changed significantly, there have been modifications to the process in consultation with the manager (Rafa Benitez), and the club is aiming to minimise disruption to the team.

“There is currently no timescale on developments, but the club remains committed to the long-term project.”