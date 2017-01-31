Newcastle's Tim Krul reacts to AZ move after leaving Ajax

Newcastle United's Tim Krul has reacted to his move to AZ Alkmaar.

The goalkeeper has switched loan clubs after failing to make an appearance for Ajax in the first half of the season.

Krul held talks with Watford in England earlier today before returning to Holland to complete a temporary switch to AZ, Newcastle's one-time UEFA Cup opponents.

The 28-year-old said on Twitter: "I'm grateful to @AZAlkmaar for giving me the opportunity! Can't wait to be on the pitch!"

Krul, under contract at St James's Park for another 18 months, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in October 2015.