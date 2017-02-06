Newcastle's Tim Krul reacts to his return from long-term injury

Tim Krul has spoken about his return to action after a 16-month spell on the sidelines.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper, on loan at AZ Alkmaar, played his first senior competitive game since October 2015 on Saturday.

Krul – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland – was on the losing side as AZ lost 4-2 to PSV Einhoven.

“I have mixed feelings, to be honest,” said Krul, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Ajax.

“I am pleased to be back playing pain-free after one year. But I am disappointed that we did not get a result.

“I believe that we gave three goals away, and we know that PSV are not shy in taking their chances. We were not sharp enough.

“We have a fantastic group with a lot of talent, and we have to learn quickly and look ahead to our next game.”

Krul added: “It will take a few games to find my rhythm again.”