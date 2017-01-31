Newcastle's Tim Krul set for 11th-hour move – but NOT to Watford

Tim Krul is set to join Dutch club AZ Alkmaar after a proposed move to Watford broke down.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper is set to make the switch from loan club Ajax.

Krul was in England earlier today for talks and a medical with Premier League club Watford, who were keen to sign him after ostel Pantilimon suffered an injury in their FA Cup defeat to Millwall.

But the switch didn't go through and the 28-year-old returned to Holland this afternoon.

And Krul is understood to be close to agreeing a loan switch to AZ Alkmaar.

The Holland intenational – who has recovered from the knee injury he suffered playing for his country in October 2015 – has not played a first-team game for Ajax because of the form of Andre Onana.

United manager Rafa Benitez wants him to play games between now and the end of the season.

Benitez said: “Tim is a top-class keeper who needed some time because he has been injured.

"He has been playing for the Ajax Under-21 team, so if someone is interested in a keeper then it’s always a name that people will look at.

"We’ve had one club asking, but we weren’t very happy with the idea because it was not the right club.

“But if someone is asking, then we have to consider it, because we sent him on loan with the idea for him to play. It’s important for him to keep playing, or have this chance.”