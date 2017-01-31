Newcastle's Tim Krul set for deadline day talks with Watford

Tim Krul's set for talks with Watford ahead of proposed deadline day move to the Premier League club.

Ajax are prepared to allow loanee Krul to join another club for the rest of the season.

Watford are looking to sign a goalkeeper before tonight's deadline after Costel Pantilimon suffered an injury in their FA Cup defeat to Millwall.

And Krul, under contract at St James's Park for another 18 months, will have discussions with the club over a temporary move to Vicarage Road.

The 28-year-old – who has recovered from the knee injury he suffered playing for Holland in October 2015 – has not played a first-team game for Ajax because of the form of Andre Onana.

United manager Rafa Benitez wants him to play games between now and the end of the season.

Benitez said: “Tim is a top-class keeper who needed some time because he has been injured.

"He has been playing for the Ajax Under-21 team, so if someone is interested in a keeper then it’s always a name that people will look at.

"We’ve had one club asking, but we weren’t very happy with the idea because it was not the right club.

“But if someone is asking, then we have to consider it, because we sent him on loan with the idea for him to play. It’s important for him to keep playing, or have this chance.”