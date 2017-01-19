Newcastle's visit to Brighton could AGAIN be rescheduled

Newcastle United's postponed Championship fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion has been rescheduled – but the date could be moved again.

Rafa Benitez's league leaders and second-placed Brighton had been due to meet at the Amex Stadium on January 28.

But the match was postponed when Chris Hughton's team reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Newcastle last night joined Brighton in the next round of the competition.

A new date has been set for Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm kick-off).

However, should either Brighton or Newcastle reach the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round, and be taken to a replay, the fixture will be rescheduled again.

United said on Twitter: "The club asked for alternative dates to be considered later in the season, however this was rejected by the @EFL and @OfficialBHAFC."