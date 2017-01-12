Newcastle's visit to Huddersfield chosen for live broadcast

Newcastle United's visit to Huddersfield Town has been chosen for live broadcast.

The Championship fixture between the two clubs at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, March 4 has been put back to a 5.30pm kick-off after being selected for screening by Sky Sports.

Second-placed Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by David Wagner's side at St James's Park early in the season.

Newcastle's game away to third-placed Reading on March 7 has not been chosen, though a statement by the EFL said "further matches may be selected for live coverage throughout March".