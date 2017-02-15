Newcastle scouting players in Champions League ties

Newcastle United are casting their net wide ahead of a potentially-huge summer of recruitment.

The club left manager Rafa Benitez “disappointed” after failing to sign a single player in last month’s transfer window.

But the Championship leaders will need to significantly strengthen Benitez’s squad in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

Benitez will target half a dozen or more players in the summer window should the club return to the top flight.

Newcastle are watching matches across the continent.

And the club was represented at Tuesday night’s Champions League fixture between Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.

One-time United target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was leading the line for the German club, who were beaten 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel criticised Aubameyang’s body language after the striker failed to convert a penalty in the game.