Newcastle set for improved bid for Stoke striker Joselu

Newcastle United are considering making an improved offer for Stoke City’s Joselu.

The club has had what has been described in the Potteries as a “derisory” bid for the striker rejected by their Premier League rivals.

Joselu, signed from Hannover two years ago for £5.75million, spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

Stoke are looking to sell Joselu – who has scored four pre-season goals for Mark Hughes’ side – in this summer’s transfer window, and Rafa Benitez is desperate to bring another striker to St James’s Park ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Newcastle lost out on loan target Tammy Abraham earlier in the summer, and the club has been priced out of a move for Arsenal’s Lucas Perez.

Benitez again spoke about the difficulties of operating in an inflated transfer market in midweek after the club’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

“We are working on that (signing more players), but it’s not an easy transfer window,” said United’s manager, whose side complete their pre-season campaign with a home fixture against Hellas Verona tomorrow (3pm).

“We have to wait and see if we can do something.”

Joselu scored four goals from 10 starts and 12 substitute’s appearances for Stoke in the 2015-16 season.

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland spoke about Joselu’s future earlier this week.

“That’s the thing with Jossie – he comes up with goals,” said Butland.

“He’s had a tough time of it. He’s had to make the move. He’s had injuries. He’s had to go back and forth to Spain.

“So it’s tough for him, but we all know what kind of player he is, and it would be brilliant to see him find some kind of form.

“I’d love to see him a part of what we are doing, but I don’t know what his ambitions are, or what the club’s plans are for him.

“But if he keeps coming up with goals for us, then obviously we’d want to keep him around.”