Newcastle set to face Celtic in pre-season tournament

Newcastle United are set to face Celtic in a pre-season tournament.

Peter Beardsley's Under-23 side has been entered into the four-team Challenge Cup, which is being hosted by Whitby Town.

The other team involved is Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Whitby's Challenge Cup will take place at the Turnbull Ground on July 27 and 28.

A statement from the non-league club said: "Whitby Town FC is proud to announce our new Challenge Cup competition. Newcastle United, Celtic, Whitby Town and Dutch club AZ Alkmaar are taking part to try and win the coveted title.

"The tournament has full FA approval and comes with a highly professional team presenting a weekend of top-flight football by the seaside

"All games will take place at the Turnbull Ground, starting with a clash between Newcastle United and Celtic on Thursday, July 27 (19:45), before Whitby Town take their bow, against Dutch footballing giants AZ Alkmaar on Friday, July 28 (19:45).

"The tournament reaches its climax on Saturday, July 28, when the two losers face off in the third-place play-off (13:30), before it culminates in the final, as the two winners battle it out for the specially-commissioned trophy.

"Tickets for each game cost £10 for adults, £6 concessions and £3 children and can be booked at the Spa Pavilion, Whitby, through Whitby Town FC or by clicking here."

Meanwhile, Newcastle are finalising the first team's pre-season campaign.

United manager Rafa Benitez could again take his side to Ireland for a training camp.

