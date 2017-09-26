Newcastle set to open contract talks with Rafa Benitez over new long-term deal

Newcastle United are set to open talks with Rafa Benitez over a new long-term contract, according to a report.

Benitez's contract at St James's Park expires at the end of next season.

And The Times report that the club is preparing to open talks "in the hope of improving the manager’s relationship with owner Mike Ashley".

Benitez hasn't spoken to Ashley since May, when the pair had talks over the summer transfer window in the wake of the club's promotion to the Premier League.

However, Benitez quickly became frustrated after United lost out on a series of transfer targets.

Ashley, it is claimed, has made several "overtures" to Benitez in recent weeks.

Benitez called a truce in his "fight" with Ashley earlier this month.

"There’s a time to fight, and I was fighting to improve my team in the way I think we have to improve," said the 57-year-old.