Newcastle striker Daryl Murphy is the perfect fit for Sunderland - Mick McCarthy

Sunderland should target Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy to spearhead their Championship charge - that's the view of former boss Mick McCarthy.

Although. the Ipswich Town boss, expects to be priced out of making a move for the Magpies man himself.

Murphy has been made available by manager Rafa Benitez this summer, as the Spaniard eyes a complete squad overhaul ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

Signed from the Tractor Boys last summer for around £3million, Murphy played a crucial part in the Magpies promotion back to the top flight.

The 34-year-old netted six goals in just nine starts last season, including a timely goal in the 3-1 win at Huddersfield Town in March.

And the Black Cats could do no worse than re-sign Republic of Ireland international Murphy, according to McCarthy.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy

When asked whether he would be looking to take Murphy back on loan this summer, McCarthy, who was manager at the Stadium of Light between 2003 and 2006, said: "If they (Newcastle) want full recovery of his wages, then no.

"I would be surprised – If was the new Sunderland manager I would take him there because he’s living in the North East and he is a very good championship player.

"Someone of that (Sunderland) ilk, with the ability to pay those sort of wages, will have the ability to do it.

"I think that’s where he will end up at a club where he’ll be able to command that sort of money."

Murphy spent five years at Sunderland in the early part of his career, making a total of 124 appearances, scoring 14 goals.