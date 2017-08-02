Newcastle striker Ivan Toney seals Wigan Athletic switch

Newcastle's Ivan Toney is expected to seal a loan switch to Wigan Athletic in the next 24 hours.

The Gazette has learned that a deal has been agreed between the clubs and the paperwork for the temporary switch completed.

And it is expected that Toney, who has been in sensational form for Peter Beardsley's Under-23 side this summer, will sign on the dotted line with the Latics either later today or tomorrow.

The 21-year-old frontman has had loan spells at Barnsley, Scunthorpe and Shrewsbury since sealing a six figure switch from Northampton Town in the summer of 2015.

Last season he stared 11 games for Scunthorpe, netting seven times.

Toney could make his Latics bow this weekend when the club open up their League One campaign at MK Dons.