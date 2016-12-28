Newcastle strongly linked with talented forward

Newcastle United are preparing to bid for Nicolas Pepe, according to a report in France.

The club has previously been linked with the Angers forward, who is already reportedly the subject of a bid from Lille.

Le 10 Sport claim that Newcastle and Olympique Lyonnais are also ready to bid for the Ivory Coast international before he heads to the African Cup of Nations.

Pepe has impressed in Ligue 1 with Angers this season.

The 21-year-old, today named in the Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the tournament in Gabon, would cost upwards of £4million.

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to sign at least one player in next month's transfer window.