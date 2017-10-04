Search

Newcastle suffer Checkatrade Trophy defeat

Peter Beardsley.
Newcastle United will need to win their last Checkatrade Trophy group game to progress in the competition after losing to Port Vale.

Peter Beardsley’s Under-21 side were beaten 1-0 by the managerless League Two club at Vale Park last night.

A first-half goal from Tyrone Barnett decided the Group D fixture.

Newcastle – who beat Crewe Alexandra in their first Checkatrade Trophy game – are third in their group.

United play second-placed Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park on November 7.

Beardsley, as at Gresty Road in August, did not name a senior player in his starting XI.

Midfielder Jack Colback – who played for the club in a Premier League 2 fixture last week – was not included as an over-age player, while winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was an unused substitute.

Only defender Jamie Sterry and midfielder Dan Barlaser had played a first-team game for the Newcastle, who went behind in the 21st minute.

Barnettt opened the scoring with a header.

United, backed by more than 100 fans at Vale Park, pushed for an equaliser after the break, but they couldn’t take the game to penalties.

The crowd – 824 – was the lowest-ever for a first-team fixture at the ground.

Former Newcastle striker David Kelly took charge of Vale – who lead Group D with five points – for the game.

The club is set to appoint Gateshead manager Neil Aspin as successor to Michael Brown, who left his post last month.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Sterry, Yarney, Gillesphey, Cameron, O’Connor, Barlaser, Fernandez (Gallacher, 72), Charman, Sangare (McNall, 78), C Smith. Subs not used: Woolston, Bailey, Kitchen, El-Mhanni, Heaney.