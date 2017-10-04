Newcastle suffer Checkatrade Trophy defeat

Newcastle United will need to win their last Checkatrade Trophy group game to progress in the competition after losing to Port Vale.

Peter Beardsley’s Under-21 side were beaten 1-0 by the managerless League Two club at Vale Park last night.

A first-half goal from Tyrone Barnett decided the Group D fixture.

Newcastle – who beat Crewe Alexandra in their first Checkatrade Trophy game – are third in their group.

United play second-placed Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park on November 7.

Beardsley, as at Gresty Road in August, did not name a senior player in his starting XI.

Midfielder Jack Colback – who played for the club in a Premier League 2 fixture last week – was not included as an over-age player, while winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was an unused substitute.

Only defender Jamie Sterry and midfielder Dan Barlaser had played a first-team game for the Newcastle, who went behind in the 21st minute.

Barnettt opened the scoring with a header.

United, backed by more than 100 fans at Vale Park, pushed for an equaliser after the break, but they couldn’t take the game to penalties.

The crowd – 824 – was the lowest-ever for a first-team fixture at the ground.

Former Newcastle striker David Kelly took charge of Vale – who lead Group D with five points – for the game.

The club is set to appoint Gateshead manager Neil Aspin as successor to Michael Brown, who left his post last month.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Sterry, Yarney, Gillesphey, Cameron, O’Connor, Barlaser, Fernandez (Gallacher, 72), Charman, Sangare (McNall, 78), C Smith. Subs not used: Woolston, Bailey, Kitchen, El-Mhanni, Heaney.