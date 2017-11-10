Search

Newcastle sweating on fitness of winger ahead of Man United game

Christian Atsu
Christian Atsu is doubtful for Newcastle United's visit to Old Trafford.

The winger has had to withdraw from Ghana's squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Egypt because of a thigh injury.

Atsu will now return to Tyneside to be assessed ahead of the November 18 fixture against Manchester United.

Ghana's FA tweeted: "Tests have revealed that winger Christian Atsu will not play for #Ghana in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

"Team doctor says the scans show @ChristianAtsu20 suffered a thigh muscle tear."