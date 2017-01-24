Newcastle switch transfer targets after Andros Townsend hopes recede

Swansea City winger Modou Barrow has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United.

The Gazette reported yesterday that a deal for Andros Townsend was not imminent.

The 24-year-old reportedly has a £5million release clause in his Swansea contract.

And the odds of Newcastle signing the Crystal Palace winger have receded over the past 48 hours.

United could instead move for Barrow, who can leave the Liberty Stadium in this month’s transfer window.

Newcastle manager Benitez has been looking at midfielders and wingers in the window, and the club had spoken to Palace about re-signing Townsend, who left St James’s Park last summer in a £13million deal.

United were looking at a loan with a view to a permanent move for the 25-year-old, who has struggled for form at Selhurst Park.

Relegation-threatened Palace, however were not looking to loan Townsend.

And manager Sam Allardyce, reluctant to lose anyone, suggested at the weekend that he would only consider sizeable bids for his players.

Allardyce said: “There’s nobody for sale unless the bid is something we can’t afford to turn down.”

Barrow – who has had spells on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest – has not featured under new Swansea manager Paul Clement, appointed early this month.