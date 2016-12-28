Newcastle target Premier League striker

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

Rafa Benitez is looking to sign a midfielder and a winger in next month's transfer window.

And The Sun report that the club is also keen on 24-year-old Wilson, who could be allowed to leave Dene Court.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the club would be willing to sell in the right circumstances

Asked about the future of Wilson last week, Howe said: “If we did receive any bid, then obviously we would look at it.

"But as far as I'm concerned, we wouldn`t want to sell any player who is a key part of our long-term plans.

“Providing the players are happy, which I think they are, then we will be keeping the squad intact.”

Wilson started his career at hometown club Coventry City and moved to Bournemouth two years ago.

Newcastle are also understood to be interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan.

Meanwhile, United are second in the Championship following their Boxing Day home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Brighton and Hove Albion – who beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0 at the Amex Stadium yesterday – lead the division by two points.