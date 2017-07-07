Newcastle 'target' pulled out of friendly ahead of £8m move

Jota has been pulled out of a friendly – as Brentford expect a bid for him.

Newcastle United have previously been linked with the attacking midfielder.

And Sky Sports claim that Jota will not play against Aldershot tonight as Brentford expect a bid from a Premier League club.

The 25-year-old reportedly had a meeting with Dean Smith, the club's head coach, yesterday.

Sky claim that Everton, Huddersfield Town and West Ham United are also interested in the Spaniard, who joined Brenford from Celta Viga in 2014.

Jota has a year left on his contract and is available for around £8million.

