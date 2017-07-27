Newcastle target set to be offered new deal

Newcastle transfer target Adrián will be offered a new contract at West Ham, according to Hammers manager Slaven Bilic.

The-30-year-old goalkeeper had been linked with a move to Tyneside after the Hammers completed a loan deal for Joe Hart, with Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez reportedly keen to sign the Spaniard.

However, Bilic, who allowed his other goalkeeper Darren Randolph to leave for Middlesbrough last week, is hopeful of keeping Adrián at the London Stadium for the upcoming campaign.

“I spoke with Randolph and Adrián and we were more than happy with them. We wanted to keep one of them to have three keepers,” said Bilic.

“Now that Randy went to Middlesbrough, it’s Joe and Adrián and the situation with Adrián is that we would love to keep him.

“We rate him, we like him, we would like to offer him a new contract and hopefully he is going to accept it and stay.”

Adrián wasn’t happy after West Ham co-owner, David Sullivan, labelled Hart as the “best goalkeeper” he’d ever worked with.

The Spaniard hit back at Sullivan on Twitter, tweeting: “Thanks for your sincerity! But you still have “two great professionals” respecting, fighting and defending this badge.”

Bilic continued: “I’m confident he will stay but on the other hand, Adrián is ambitious. We want to help him.

“If he is desperate to be guaranteed to be number one we will try to help him.”

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Riviere has been linked with a move to Osmanlispor.