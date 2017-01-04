Newcastle target showcases ability in Premier League thriller

Callum Wilson underlined why he has caught the eye of Rafa Benitez after being handed a rare start for Bournemouth.

The striker netted a penalty in last night's dramatic 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

Wilson netted Bournemouth's second goal in the game.

Arsenal came from 3-0 down to claim a point thanks to an injury-time goal from Olivier Giroud.

Newcastle United manager Benitez, looking to strengthen his squad in this month's transfer window, is understood to have an interest in Wilson.

However, Bournemouth Eddie Howe responded to the speculation over the 24-year-old's future by claiming he did not want to sell him.

And Howe handed Wilson a start against Arsenal.

The move suggested Benitez and United will find it difficult to prise him away from Bournemouth, who are ninth in the Premier League table.